MEN

EAST

Albany 83, Canisius 57

Boston College 59, High Point 33

Brown 70, Quinnipiac 68

Bryant 69, St. Peter's 44

Bucknell 86, Hofstra 71

Columbia 75, Binghamton 63

Fordham 53, Fairleigh Dickinson 50

Lafayette 72, Princeton 65

NJIT 59, Cornell 58

Ohio 81, Iona 72

Penn 75, La Salle 59

Saint Joseph's 96, UConn 87

Syracuse 70, Colgate 54

UMBC 79, St. Mary's College of Maryland 57

Vermont 62, Boston U. 47

SOUTH

George Mason 80, LIU Brooklyn 74

IUPUI 70, South Florida 53

James Madison 96, Shenandoah 48

Middle Tennessee 96, Mars Hill 82

Nicholls 81, Paul Quinn College 66

Old Dominion 62, Loyola (Md.) 53

Samford 102, Virginia-Wise 64

St. Francis (Pa.) 71, Morgan St. 65

VCU 84, LSU 82

Virginia Tech 80, SC-Upstate 57

Wake Forest 98, UNC-Asheville 79

MIDWEST

Ball St. 67, Ill.-Chicago 48

Drake 76, UMKC 58

Miami (Ohio) 84, Purdue Fort Wayne 80

N. Iowa 67, CS Bakersfield 55

Ohio St. 76, Villanova 51

Wisconsin 83, McNeese St. 63

SOUTHWEST

Stephen F. Austin 87, Niagara 78

WOMEN

EAST

Bucknell 68, St. Bonaventure 60

Dartmouth 57, Merrimack 52

Fairfield 53, LIU Brooklyn 51

Holy Cross 80, Boston College 71

Lehigh 59, George Washington 53

Loyola (Md.) 75, Fairleigh Dickinson 46

Marist 76, Albany 52

Penn 85, NJIT 51

Penn St. 72, Fordham 59

Providence 75, Hartford 57

Robert Morris 58, Youngstown St. 43

Rutgers 87, Niagara 37

St. John's 76, Lafayette 44

Stony Brook 81, Hofstra 38

UMBC 71, Coppin St. 48

Wagner 90, St. Peter's 89

Yale 63, Quinnipiac 59

SOUTH

Coastal Carolina 63, UNC-Greensboro 54

Elon 67, Appalachian St. 66

Florida Gulf Coast 72, UCF 50

Florida St. 75, Jacksonville 41

Furman 88, North Greenville 51

Georgia 72, NC A&T 54

Jackson St. 66, Northwestern St. 49

Kennesaw St. 92, Mercer 64

Kentucky 67, Stetson 48

Longwood 59, UNC-Wilmington 58

Louisiana Tech 83, Memphis 74

MVSU 72, Murray St. 66

Maryland 70, James Madison 68

Miami 78, North Florida 55

Presbyterian 72, William Peace 35

Southern Miss. 62, SE Louisiana 54

Southern U. 100, Tougaloo 39

UConn 64, Vanderbilt 51

UNC-Asheville 68, Lenoir-Rhyne 48

W. Kentucky 77, Belmont 46

MIDWEST

Butler 82, Detroit 60

Cleveland St. 110, Davis & Elkins 41

Kansas 63, Nebraska-Omaha 48

Loyola of Chicago 67, E. Illinois 51

Ohio 67, Marshall 51

Ohio St. 78, Cincinnati 73

South Carolina 75, Dayton 49

SOUTHWEST

LSU 65, UALR 50

Oklahoma St. 78, Tulsa 48

SE Missouri 79, Arkansas St. 67

FAR WEST

Portland 78, Warner Pacific 36

Washington 94, Weber St. 41

