MEN
EAST
Albany 83, Canisius 57
Boston College 59, High Point 33
Brown 70, Quinnipiac 68
Bryant 69, St. Peter's 44
Bucknell 86, Hofstra 71
Columbia 75, Binghamton 63
Fordham 53, Fairleigh Dickinson 50
Lafayette 72, Princeton 65
NJIT 59, Cornell 58
Ohio 81, Iona 72
Penn 75, La Salle 59
Saint Joseph's 96, UConn 87
Syracuse 70, Colgate 54
UMBC 79, St. Mary's College of Maryland 57
Vermont 62, Boston U. 47
SOUTH
George Mason 80, LIU Brooklyn 74
IUPUI 70, South Florida 53
James Madison 96, Shenandoah 48
Middle Tennessee 96, Mars Hill 82
Nicholls 81, Paul Quinn College 66
Old Dominion 62, Loyola (Md.) 53
Samford 102, Virginia-Wise 64
St. Francis (Pa.) 71, Morgan St. 65
VCU 84, LSU 82
Virginia Tech 80, SC-Upstate 57
Wake Forest 98, UNC-Asheville 79
MIDWEST
Ball St. 67, Ill.-Chicago 48
Drake 76, UMKC 58
Miami (Ohio) 84, Purdue Fort Wayne 80
N. Iowa 67, CS Bakersfield 55
Ohio St. 76, Villanova 51
Wisconsin 83, McNeese St. 63
SOUTHWEST
Stephen F. Austin 87, Niagara 78
WOMEN
EAST
Bucknell 68, St. Bonaventure 60
Dartmouth 57, Merrimack 52
Fairfield 53, LIU Brooklyn 51
Holy Cross 80, Boston College 71
Lehigh 59, George Washington 53
Loyola (Md.) 75, Fairleigh Dickinson 46
Marist 76, Albany 52
Penn 85, NJIT 51
Penn St. 72, Fordham 59
Providence 75, Hartford 57
Robert Morris 58, Youngstown St. 43
Rutgers 87, Niagara 37
St. John's 76, Lafayette 44
Stony Brook 81, Hofstra 38
UMBC 71, Coppin St. 48
Wagner 90, St. Peter's 89
Yale 63, Quinnipiac 59
SOUTH
Coastal Carolina 63, UNC-Greensboro 54
Elon 67, Appalachian St. 66
Florida Gulf Coast 72, UCF 50
Florida St. 75, Jacksonville 41
Furman 88, North Greenville 51
Georgia 72, NC A&T 54
Jackson St. 66, Northwestern St. 49
Kennesaw St. 92, Mercer 64
Kentucky 67, Stetson 48
Longwood 59, UNC-Wilmington 58
Louisiana Tech 83, Memphis 74
MVSU 72, Murray St. 66
Maryland 70, James Madison 68
Miami 78, North Florida 55
Presbyterian 72, William Peace 35
Southern Miss. 62, SE Louisiana 54
Southern U. 100, Tougaloo 39
UConn 64, Vanderbilt 51
UNC-Asheville 68, Lenoir-Rhyne 48
W. Kentucky 77, Belmont 46
MIDWEST
Butler 82, Detroit 60
Cleveland St. 110, Davis & Elkins 41
Kansas 63, Nebraska-Omaha 48
Loyola of Chicago 67, E. Illinois 51
Ohio 67, Marshall 51
Ohio St. 78, Cincinnati 73
South Carolina 75, Dayton 49
SOUTHWEST
LSU 65, UALR 50
Oklahoma St. 78, Tulsa 48
SE Missouri 79, Arkansas St. 67
FAR WEST
Portland 78, Warner Pacific 36
Washington 94, Weber St. 41
