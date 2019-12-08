SUNDAY'S SCORES

EAST

Sacred Heart 4, Robert Morris 2

MIDWEST

Boston College 6, Notre Dame 1

SATURDAY'S SCORES

EAST

American International 3, Canisius 2, OT

UConn 7, Vermont 4

Providence 4, UMass Lowell 1

Sacred Heart 6, Robert Morris 0

Bentley 4, Army West Point 2

RIT 3, Mercyhurst 2

Dartmouth 2, Cornell 1

Yale 2, Union 0

Colorado College 2, Princeton 1, OT

Colgate 4, Harvard 3, OT

Clarkson 3, St. Lawrence 1

RPI 2, Brown 1, OT

Merrimack 4, New Hampshire 2

UMass 4, Maine 1

Boston U. 6, Northeastern 3

MIDWEST

Michigan Tech 4, Alaska Anchorage 1

Michigan St. 5, Wisconsin 4, OT

North Dakota 8, W. Michigan 2

St. Cloud St. 5, Miami 3

Bowling Green 2, Ala. Huntsville 2, BGSU wins 3x3 OT

Alaska 5, Bemidji St. 3

Minnesota St. 2, Lake Superior St. 0

Penn St. 3, Michigan 1

Minnesota 1, Ohio St. 1, UM wins 3x3 OT

Minn. Duluth 4, Omaha 3

WEST

Air Force 3, Holy Cross 3, AF wins SO

Denver 2, Arizona St. 2

