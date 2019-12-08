SUNDAY'S SCORES
EAST
Sacred Heart 4, Robert Morris 2
MIDWEST
Boston College 6, Notre Dame 1
SATURDAY'S SCORES
EAST
American International 3, Canisius 2, OT
UConn 7, Vermont 4
Providence 4, UMass Lowell 1
Sacred Heart 6, Robert Morris 0
Bentley 4, Army West Point 2
RIT 3, Mercyhurst 2
Dartmouth 2, Cornell 1
Yale 2, Union 0
Colorado College 2, Princeton 1, OT
Colgate 4, Harvard 3, OT
Clarkson 3, St. Lawrence 1
RPI 2, Brown 1, OT
Merrimack 4, New Hampshire 2
UMass 4, Maine 1
Boston U. 6, Northeastern 3
MIDWEST
Michigan Tech 4, Alaska Anchorage 1
Michigan St. 5, Wisconsin 4, OT
North Dakota 8, W. Michigan 2
St. Cloud St. 5, Miami 3
Bowling Green 2, Ala. Huntsville 2, BGSU wins 3x3 OT
Alaska 5, Bemidji St. 3
Minnesota St. 2, Lake Superior St. 0
Penn St. 3, Michigan 1
Minnesota 1, Ohio St. 1, UM wins 3x3 OT
Minn. Duluth 4, Omaha 3
WEST
Air Force 3, Holy Cross 3, AF wins SO
Denver 2, Arizona St. 2
