Marissa Towers (South Glens Falls) has a singles record of 3-4 and a doubles record of 3-4 with Nazareth women’s tennis. Her first singles win was a marathon affair, defeating Alfred’s Kailey Reyes, 7-6 (7-4), 5-7 (13-11), 13-11.
Saint Michael’s senior Autumn Tamlyn (Queensbury) rallied from a set down to win her No. 6 singles match over Bentley’s Cindy Luo, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. For the season, she has a 1-2 singles record.
Field Hockey
Skidmore senior Jordan Mjaatvedt (Corinth) has tied with two other teammates for the team lead in goals, with three through seven games. She scored both of the Thoroughbreds’ goals in a 2-1 win over Thomas on Sept. 21.
Utica College has a number of local players contributing. Sophomore goalie Megan Chamberlain (Queensbury) has started the Pioneers’ first six games and has a 2.27 goals-against average and .823 save percentage. Junior forward Sabrina Whitehouse (Greenwich) has two goals and two assists in the first six games. Senior forward Joanna Gaertner (Schuylerville) has played five games, while sophomore midfielder Kennedy Guy (Glens Falls) has played three.
Cross Country
Siena junior Regina Rosati (South Glens Falls) finished 21st out of 146 female runners at the Henry Mercer Monmouth Invitational on Sept. 21. Her time for the 3.1 miles was 19:13.36. Sophomore teammate Megan Linendoll (Hudson Falls) was 130th in 22:58.84).
On the men’s side, Siena freshman Brandon Olden (North Warren) was 50th out of 145 runners with a 5-mile time of 28:08.61.
Women’s Soccer
Cazenovia sophomore goalkeeper Caitlin Kelleher (Schuylerville) has played in each of the Wildcats’ first four games, starting in two of them. She has a goals-against average of 2.03 and a save percentage of .667.
Volleyball
Cazenovia sophomore Alicen Simpson (Argyle) has four points, four kills and five digs for the Wildcats (1-11). Freshman teammate Delaney Camp (Queensbury) has nine points, nine kills and 10 digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.