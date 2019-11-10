EAST
Bryant 82, Cornell 81
Drexel 86, Abilene Christian 83, OT
Harvard 67, Maine 46
Navy 87, Washington College (MD) 56
Rutgers 86, Niagara 39
Toledo 96, Marshall 70
Vermont 66, Bucknell 63
SOUTH
Boston College 74, South Florida 60
Clemson 81, Colgate 68
Florida St. 63, Florida 51
Liberty 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 55
Louisville 78, Youngstown St. 55
NC State 84, Detroit 65
North Alabama 95, Carver 64
Old Dominion 82, Saint Joseph’s 69
South Carolina 66, Wyoming 32
Virginia 65, James Madison 34
Wake Forest 65, Columbia 63
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan 134, MVSU 78
Illinois St. 75, UALR 70
Michigan St. 100, Binghamton 47
Missouri St. 59, Alabama St. 50
Oakland 61, S. Illinois 52
Ohio St. 76, Mass.-Lowell 56
SE Missouri 79, Purdue Fort Wayne 78
SOUTHWEST
Delaware 91, UTSA 79
Rice 65, Wayland Baptist 40
FAR WEST
Fresno St. 77, Winthrop 74
Montana 64, Montana State Northern 50
Pacific 76, Florida A&M 54
Portland 72, San Jose St. 57
UCLA 77, UC Santa Barbara 61
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.