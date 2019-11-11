MEN

EAST

Buffalo 109, Nazareth (NY) 72

Dartmouth 55, Florida Gulf Coast 49

Kent St. 84, Towson 80, OT

Stony Brook 91, Farmingdale State 44

SOUTH

Belmont 95, Samford 63

Bowling Green 75, Jacksonville 59

Georgia Tech 64, Elon 41

McNeese St. 104, Southern University at New Orleans 33

Mercer 74, Kennesaw St. 62

NC Central 73, SC-Upstate 64

North Florida 80, Georgia Southern 77

Presbyterian 80, VMI 77, OT

SE Louisiana 77, Xavier University of Louisiana 70

UAB 74, Alabama A&M 52

UNC-Greensboro 109, Averett 51

Vanderbilt 71, Texas A&M-CC 66

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 81, Drake 59

IUPUI 72, Anderson (IN) 55

N. Dakota St. 74, Cal Poly 67

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M 63, Louisiana-Monroe 57

WOMEN

EAST

Brown 76, Maine 70

Mount St. Mary's 94, Frostburg State 40

Pittsburgh 81, CCSU 73

Saint Joseph's 67, Temple 63

SOUTH

Chattanooga 71, Liberty 54

FIU 70, Georgia St. 63

Mississippi St. 82, UT Martin 46

North Carolina 80, Navy 40

MIDWEST

DePaul 81, Drexel 57

Kansas St. 84, Ill.-Chicago 40

Oakland 76, Concordia (MI) 42

Tennessee 74, Notre Dame 63

SOUTHWEST

Oral Roberts 79, Wichita St. 66

FAR WEST

Montana St. 67, Carroll 33

Oregon 89, Northeastern 47

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments