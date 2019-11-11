MEN
EAST
Buffalo 109, Nazareth (NY) 72
Dartmouth 55, Florida Gulf Coast 49
Kent St. 84, Towson 80, OT
Stony Brook 91, Farmingdale State 44
SOUTH
Belmont 95, Samford 63
Bowling Green 75, Jacksonville 59
Georgia Tech 64, Elon 41
McNeese St. 104, Southern University at New Orleans 33
Mercer 74, Kennesaw St. 62
NC Central 73, SC-Upstate 64
North Florida 80, Georgia Southern 77
Presbyterian 80, VMI 77, OT
SE Louisiana 77, Xavier University of Louisiana 70
UAB 74, Alabama A&M 52
UNC-Greensboro 109, Averett 51
Vanderbilt 71, Texas A&M-CC 66
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 81, Drake 59
IUPUI 72, Anderson (IN) 55
N. Dakota St. 74, Cal Poly 67
SOUTHWEST
Texas A&M 63, Louisiana-Monroe 57
WOMEN
EAST
Brown 76, Maine 70
Mount St. Mary's 94, Frostburg State 40
Pittsburgh 81, CCSU 73
Saint Joseph's 67, Temple 63
SOUTH
Chattanooga 71, Liberty 54
FIU 70, Georgia St. 63
Mississippi St. 82, UT Martin 46
North Carolina 80, Navy 40
MIDWEST
DePaul 81, Drexel 57
Kansas St. 84, Ill.-Chicago 40
Oakland 76, Concordia (MI) 42
Tennessee 74, Notre Dame 63
SOUTHWEST
Oral Roberts 79, Wichita St. 66
FAR WEST
Montana St. 67, Carroll 33
Oregon 89, Northeastern 47
