ELMONT — Code of Honor won the Grade I, $750,000 Jockey Club Gold Cup via disqualification over Vino Rosso on Saturday at Belmont Park.

Vino Rosso had finished a nose in front, but the stewards ruled that the horse, under jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., had drifted out and bumped Code of Honor, a 3-year-old competing against older horses for the first time.

With the win, Code of Honor — who also won the Grade I Travers at Saratoga his last time out — automatically qualified for the Breeders' Cup Classic on Nov. 2 at Santa Anita. Vino Rosso trainer Todd Pletcher said he planned to appeal the disqualification.

