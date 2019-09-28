ELMONT — Code of Honor won the Grade I, $750,000 Jockey Club Gold Cup via disqualification over Vino Rosso on Saturday at Belmont Park.
Vino Rosso had finished a nose in front, but the stewards ruled that the horse, under jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., had drifted out and bumped Code of Honor, a 3-year-old competing against older horses for the first time.
With the win, Code of Honor — who also won the Grade I Travers at Saratoga his last time out — automatically qualified for the Breeders' Cup Classic on Nov. 2 at Santa Anita. Vino Rosso trainer Todd Pletcher said he planned to appeal the disqualification.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.