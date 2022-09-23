Tags
Two men have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a man so severely that they caused a head injury and broken ankle.
While a student-organized petition against a registered sex offender has garnered nearly 1,000 signatures at SUNY Adirondack, college administrators say they are unable to do what students are asking for.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office arrested two women for allegedly possessing drugs following a traffic stop on Saturday.
After inclement weather delayed a Glens Falls city parking project last week, the installation of new parking sensors is now complete on various city streets.
Police arrested a repeat DWI offender after a three-car crash on the Northway on Thursday night that left one man dead.
Police arrested a Granville man twice in one day last week.
A Glens Falls man is facing a felony driving while intoxicated charge.
The Warren County Real Property Tax Services Office will hold its annual live public auction of tax-foreclosed property on Oct. 15 at the Warren County Courthouse with registration beginning at 8 a.m. and the auction at 10 a.m.
A former employee of the Target Distribution Center in Wilton was arrested Wednesday in connection with a theft from the center.
A man admitted on Friday to robbing a bank in Glens Falls last March.
