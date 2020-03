Cluess resigns at Iona

NEW ROCHELLE — Tim Cluess, who led Iona to six NCAA Tournament appearances, resigned Friday to focus on making a full recovery from a recent health concern.

Cluess led the Gaels to a 199-106 record in his nine seasons. He won five Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament championships, including the last four, and four regular-season titles.

The Gaels won either the regular season or tournament titles in each of Cluess' last eight seasons.

Cluess is second among coaches in MAAC Tournament wins and second in regular-season victories. But he sat out this season because of an undisclosed health issue and will continue to recover from that now while serving in an advisory role.

