'Clean slate' in QB competition as Pats open training camp

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cam Newton will enter training camp as the Patriots’ starting quarterback. Coach Bill Belichick made that clear multiple times this offseason.

But he said Tuesday that, like all positions, who winds up with the job at the end of camp is back to being an open question as the Patriots prepare to open their second camp since Tom Brady’s departure.

“Every one of us has to go out and establish our level of performance in whatever our role or capacity is,” Belichick said. “It’s a new season. “We’ve done some things in the spring, but this is really the start of football season in terms of the team-building part here of training camp. We all have a lot of work to do. That includes all of us. Until we go out and do anything then I would say it’s pretty much a clean slate.”

It’s not an unexpected stance from Belichick, who drafted Alabama product Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick in April’s draft, making him the first quarterback selected in the first round during Belichick’s 21-year tenure in New England.

Jones had a solid minicamp and has seemed to fit into a culture that closely mirrors what he played in during college. His approach to getting his first taste of an NFL offensive system this spring was lauded by both the coaching staff and his fellow quarterbacks.