'Clean slate' in QB competition as Pats open training camp

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cam Newton will enter training camp as the Patriots’ starting quarterback. Coach Bill Belichick made that clear multiple times this offseason.
But he said Tuesday that, like all positions, who winds up with the job at the end of camp is back to being an open question as the Patriots prepare to open their second camp since Tom Brady’s departure.
“Every one of us has to go out and establish our level of performance in whatever our role or capacity is,” Belichick said. “It’s a new season. “We’ve done some things in the spring, but this is really the start of football season in terms of the team-building part here of training camp. We all have a lot of work to do. That includes all of us. Until we go out and do anything then I would say it’s pretty much a clean slate.”
It’s not an unexpected stance from Belichick, who drafted Alabama product Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick in April’s draft, making him the first quarterback selected in the first round during Belichick’s 21-year tenure in New England.
Jones had a solid minicamp and has seemed to fit into a culture that closely mirrors what he played in during college. His approach to getting his first taste of an NFL offensive system this spring was lauded by both the coaching staff and his fellow quarterbacks.
Newton said during minicamp last month that he wasn’t surprised Belichick took a quarterback in the draft and fully expects to get competition from everyone in the quarterback room.
“As a competitor, I’d be a fool if I didn’t think Brian Hoyer wants to be a starter. I’d be a fool not to think (Mac Jones) wanted to be a starter. I’d be a fool (to think) Jarrett Stidham didn’t want to be a starter. You’d be a fool to think that I don’t want to be a starter,” Newton said. “But those things happen with the comfort of understanding the system. We all know nothing is going to be given to nobody.”
Jones will also have more opportunities to impress his coaches early in camp, with only three of the quarterbacks healthy enough to practice. Newton and veteran Hoyer will be on the field with Jones, but third-year QB Stidham will begin camp on the active/physically unable to perform list.
Toney off COVID list
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Heading into his second season as coach of the New York Giants, Joe Judge went out of his way to point out that this is a new season and a new team after players arrived for training camp.
One thing didn’t change on Tuesday as veterans reported. COVID-19 is still an issue.
The Giants on Tuesday removed first-round draft pick Kadarius Toney from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and added leading tackler Blake Martinez and safety Joshua Kalu to the list.
Toney, a wide receiver from Florida, had tested positive last week after reporting with rookies at the Giants’ team headquarters in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
“(Toney is) with us today in the building, so he’s back with us,” Judge said after talking to his players in the morning. The coach added that Toney won’t be pushed on the field until he’s ready.
The news about Martinez, a veteran inside linebacker, and Kalu surfaced after players went through drills to test their conditioning.
Judge said the team’s staff and coaches are vaccinated. He would not discuss the team’s vaccination rate.
Jets report after tragedy
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Robert Saleh and the New York Jets were focused on football again after spending the last several days mourning the loss of their friend, colleague and mentor.
The death of assistant coach Greg Knapp last Thursday stunned the organization and the entire NFL community. But the Jets are preparing to hit the field for their first practice of training camp Wednesday — just as Knapp would have wanted.
“It is an absolute tragedy and knowing Knapper, I mean, he’d be really, really upset if we didn’t move on with a positive attitude,” Saleh said Tuesday. “He was a tremendous man, he was a tremendous leader, tremendous father, tremendous husband and he’s going to be sorely missed.”
Knapp died of his injuries from an accident on July 17 when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle near his home in California. He was 58.
“There has been a lot of tremendous support not only in the organization, but outside the organization,” Saleh said of Knapp, who worked for seven NFL teams in more than 25 seasons. “I know that he’ll be with us throughout this entire season.”
Knapp was hired by Saleh as the team’s passing game coordinator in January, and it was clear he had already made an impact on Jets players and coaches on all sides of the football.
“He meant a whole lot to us,” said left tackle Mekhi Becton, who added that he and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams would often be encouraged by Knapp in the weight room. “I feel like me and Q are going to try to do our best to fulfill our goals.
“And we’re going to do it for him, for sure.”