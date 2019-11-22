Class C State Volleyball Champions

2018 — Portville

2017 — Portville

2016 — Eden

2015 — Eden

2014 — Eden

2013 — Eden

2012 — Eden

2011 — Eden

2010 — Falconer

2009 — City Honors

2008 — Salamanca

2007 — Eden

2006 — Byron Bergen

2005 — Byron Bergen

2004 — Byron Bergen

2003 — John Glenn

2002 — Eden

2001 — Eden

2000 — Eden

Source: NYSPHSAA

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments