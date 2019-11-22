Class C State Volleyball Champions
2018 — Portville
2017 — Portville
2016 — Eden
2015 — Eden
2014 — Eden
2013 — Eden
2012 — Eden
2011 — Eden
2010 — Falconer
2009 — City Honors
2008 — Salamanca
2007 — Eden
2006 — Byron Bergen
2005 — Byron Bergen
2004 — Byron Bergen
2003 — John Glenn
2002 — Eden
2001 — Eden
2000 — Eden
Source: NYSPHSAA
