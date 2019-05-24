2019 — Queensbury
2018 — Queensbury
2017 — Niskayuna
2016 — Niskayuna
2015 — Niskayuna
2014 — Burnt Hills
2013 — Burnt Hills
2012 — Queeensbury
2011 — Burnt Hills
2010 — Niskayuna
2009 — Niskayuna
2008 — Niskayuna
2007 — Niskayuna
2006 — Glens Falls
2005 — Albany Academy
