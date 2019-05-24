2019 — Queensbury

2018 — Queensbury

2017 — Niskayuna

2016 — Niskayuna

2015 — Niskayuna

2014 — Burnt Hills

2013 — Burnt Hills

2012 — Queeensbury

2011 — Burnt Hills

2010 — Niskayuna

2009 — Niskayuna

2008 — Niskayuna

2007 — Niskayuna

2006 — Glens Falls

2005 — Albany Academy

