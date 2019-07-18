BALLSTON SPA — Wilton's Clarkie Carroll sank a hole-in-one and finished with a 1-under par two-day total of 141 on Thursday to win the Northeastern New York PGA Junior Golf Tour Major No. 2 at Ballston Spa Country Club.
Carroll recorded his first career ace on the par-3 17th hole in Wednesday's first round, carding a 68 on the day to take a one-stroke lead over Saratoga Springs' A.J. Cavotta. Cavotta finished second with a two-day total of 144, tied with Saratoga Springs' Will Braxton. All three also led the boys 16-18 age group.
Queensbury's Brayden Dock finished in a tie for 10th in the boys 13-15 age group, with a two-day total of 167. Saratoga Springs' Kellen Dean tied for eighth at 164.
