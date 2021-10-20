Clarification

 Skip to main content
A production error inadvertently omitted information in the daily COVID report in Wednesday’s paper. The sentence that was omitted noted that Warren County Health Services reported 19 new cases and 33 recoveries on Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases to 264.

