Clarification

A story about the Greenwich Town Board election on Page A3 Thursday included an incomplete reference to the party status of James Mumby and Thomas Graves. Mumby and Graves, while having the Democratic ballot lines, are not registered Democrats, but were endorsed by the Greenwich Democratic Party. They are both independent with no party affiliation.  

