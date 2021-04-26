Clarification

A story on Page C1 Saturday about the ongoing controversy in Warren County over leadership positions should have stated that Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said Queensbury John Strough's behavior could be considered misogyny. She did not call him a misogynist.
