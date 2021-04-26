 Skip to main content
Clarification
Clarification

A story on Page C1 Saturday about the ongoing controversy in Warren County over leadership positions should have stated that Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said Queensbury John Strough's behavior could be considered misogyny. She did not call him a misogynist. 

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

