Glens Falls police officer certified as drug recognition expert

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Police Officer Thomas Pratt completed his Drug Recognition Experts certification in October and is now one of roughly 400 officers in the state of New York with the training.

Pratt said the certification has been a goal of his since he joined the police academy.

“It starts at the lowest level with field sobriety testing for DWI and alcohol. After that I had to go to a program called Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) where you learn a little bit more about drugs, and then essentially the highest level is DRE,” he said.

The Greenwich native and SUNY Canton alumni said he tries to stay humble about his certification as it is one of the hardest to achieve, let alone getting into the school. He said there were plenty of sleepless nights prior to his certification from homework.

DRE is a skilled technique to find a person under the influence of drugs and being able identifying the category of drugs. Pratt said he spent some time in Philadelphia when in training.

“We were on Kensington Avenue, which is a notorious area for drug use. We have to do 12 different evaluations on individuals under the influence of different types of drugs,” he said.

When asked to compare Kensington Avenue to Glens Falls, Pratt said the individuals in Philadelphia were extremely impaired.

“More than likely, the people we see here are not going to be as impaired as the people in Philly. I’m not saying it couldn’t happen,” he said.

The officer described one of the evaluations he performed as eye-opening and something he never thought he would come upon during his career.

“You take vital signs when doing an evaluation. I took the pulse of a man when I was down there and it was in the 50s. Without ever knowing or imagining what that felt like was the strangest thing in the world to me,” he said.

Pratt will bring his new knowledge of drug impairment to the department and said he hopes to help educate fellow officers. He said he will also be able to rule out drug impairment on the scene of accidents.

“There’s a big opioid problem and I think that’s everywhere and anybody and everybody can be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. A lot of stereotypes get thrown out there and no one really thinks of the grandmother or the aunt who happens to be taking Xanax, and the next thing you know they hit a kid or cause an accident,” he said. “I think I can provide a role to other people with a fatal or serious accident even if they are not under the influence of a drug because I can do an evaluation to rule out if they are under the influence.”

Pratt started with Glens Falls Police Department at the age of 22 and said he couldn’t have achieved his goal of becoming a certified DRE officer without the support of the department, especially Chief Jarred Smith.

“I appreciate the community, the department for sending me. It’s something that not a lot of people get to go to and there’s only 400 of us in the state, give or take,” he said.”This isn’t something I did on my own, the department played a role from chief to certain sergeants to patrolmen I work with every day.”