City Man wins Saratoga feature

SARATOGA SPRINGS — City Man, sent off at 8-1 odds under jockey Joel Rosario, returned a $26.60 payday on a wining wager as he captured the Grade 3, $175,000 Forbidden Apple, Friday's main feature at Saratoga Race Course.

Trained by Christophe Clement, City Man rallied from a host of challengers and pulled clear late to win by 2 3/4 lengths over Atone and jockey Flavien Prat. Public Sector placed third, nosed out by Atone.

In the $150,000 Coronation Cup Stakes for fillies, Empress Tigress stalked the pace, took the lead at the quarter pole and held on down the stretch for the win under John Velazquez. Empress Tigress beat Poppy Flower by a half-length, and Derrynane was third.

Saturday's 11-race card at the Spa features two key stakes races: the Grade 1, $500,000 Diana and the Grade 3, $175,000 Sanford. The Sanford, which will run for the 107th time, is a 6-furlong race for 2-year-olds.

In the Diana, a 9-furlong test over turf for fillies and mares 4 years old and up, Mechanicville native and reigning top trainer Chad Brown will saddle four runners, including undefeated Bleecker Street. Bleecker Street, who will be ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is 7-for-7 in her career and is coming off a win in the Grade 1 New York at Belmont last month.