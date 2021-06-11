City honors officer who died trying to save drowning boy

The officer was “dedicated to anything and everything he did,” was passionate, fierce, and adored his children more than anything, Elvin Familia said.

“God called your dad up for a special detail up in heaven that only he can fill,” Elvin Familia said to his niece and nephew. “Manny left us with an incredible responsibility to look over you, and that’s exactly what we’ll do.”

He also urged mourners not to forget the Love family.

“We’re sorry for your loss, we feel your pain, and we know your emptiness,” he said. Funeral arrangements for the teen are pending.

The officer’s younger brother, Eric Familia, called him a “big brother like no other.”

Familia's body was brought to the church in a horse-drawn carriage as hundreds of fellow officers lined the streets and members of the public looked on. The Mass was followed by burial.

Familia had been with the department for five years after serving as an officer at two local colleges and in the small town of Oakham.

He leaves behind his wife of 22 years, Jennifer, and two children, 17-year-old Jayla and 13-year-old Jovan.