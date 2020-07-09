Cindric wins Xfinity race at Kentucky

SPARTA, Ky. — Austin Cindric won the first of two NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Kentucky Speedway, charging past Chase Briscoe on an overtime restart Thursday night for his first victory of the season and first on an oval.

Cindric spent most of the first two stages chasing Noah Gragson, the pole-sitter who seemed poised to dominate all three segments. Cindric then took charge on a series of restarts in Team Penske's No. 22 Ford Mustang. On the last one, he went around Briscoe on the outside and pulled away before a last-lap wreck ended the race.

The 21-year-old Cindric had eight top-10s on ovals before breaking through on the 1 1/2-mile Kentucky layout. His only other series victories came last year on road courses at Watkins Glen and Mid-Ohio.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0