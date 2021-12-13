Christmas cheer

The house at 115 Bay St., Glens Falls, is well known for its "haunted graveyard" Halloween display in the backyard, but its Christmas display facing Bay Street is also ambitious. Owners Jim Archer and Heidi Schenk animate the display with a Santa and a snowman dancing to music on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, and sometimes other nights. The owners, who every year add new display elements picked up from summer garage sales, were planning to string a few more lights this week.