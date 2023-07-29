Tags
A shooting in Queensbury that left the shooter dead of a self-inflicted wound and at least two others injured, Friday July 21, will not draw c…
MOREAU — A 27-acre, three-phase, housing development, planned for the Moreau Rec Road corridor leading to Harry J. Betar Jr. Recreational Park…
A shooting in Queensbury has left one person dead and three others injured, this morning. Sheriff's deputies responded to a call regarding eit…
Two home health care workers have been arrested after in an investigation of theft of funds from a patient under their care in the town of Kingsbury.
Tempers are still flaring at the Rockwell Falls Library from not only the public, but the library director herself.
