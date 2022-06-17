Tags
Police on Sunday released the name of the motorcycle operator hurt in a Route 9 crash just north of the intersection of Route 9 and Route 149 on Saturday.
A speeding motorcycle crashed into a group of six pedestrians on Sunday afternoon, killing a man and a boy who were standing on a bike path in Lake George.
A 48-year-old man died on Saturday after swimming in the Hudson River.
A motorcyclist was seriously injured on Saturday evening after being struck by a car.
Community members are grieving after the death of an 8-year-old boy and a 38-year-old man who were killed by a speeding motorcycle as they stood along the Warren County Bikeway near Route 9 in Lake George on Sunday.
Police on Sunday released the name of the man who died in the Hudson River on Saturday.
A member of the state police shot and wounded a man Sunday morning after the man fired a shotgun near a home in the town of Ballston and then made suicidal statements to a person in the residence.
A GoFundMe page has raised over $28,000 for the family affected by the fatal motorcycle-pedestrian crash on Sunday in Lake George.
Village officials, businesses and event organizers have indicated that the turnout for this year's Americade event is lower than in years past.
A woman found her "15 minutes of fame" when she played pickleball with the Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Alex Highsmith.
