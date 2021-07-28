Chestertown man charged in burglary

MINERVA — A Chestertown man has been arrested for allegedly burglarizing a Minerva residence.

State police said 52-year-old Corydon R. Umber forced entry into a residence on state Route 28N on July 18. He allegedly punched and slapped three individuals inside before leaving the scene, according to a news release.

Police located Umber and charged him on Tuesday with felony second-degree burglary and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child because the incident occurred in the presence of a 6-year-old child, police said.

Umber is on parole. He was arraigned in Minerva Town Court and sent without bail to Essex County Jail.

