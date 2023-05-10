The newly designed Post-Star app is a convenient way to stay on top of local news and information, with the power to customize to your unique interests. Download today at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/the-post-star/id376057369 for Apple users or https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.poststar.news on Google Play.
A Granville man was charged with vehicular manslaughter for allegedly driving drunk and killing a Queensbury man in a crash.
A woman was arrested for allegedly collecting more than $2,000 in improper welfare benefits.
Warren County Sheriff's Department arrested a 21-year-old woman on Sunday morning for drunk driving, police said.
A 25-year-old Glens Falls woman was arrested late Tuesday evening after police said she was driving a stolen vehicle.
A Fort Edward woman was arrested April 29 for allegedly driving while intoxicated.