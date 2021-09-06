Check finances now to avoid falling behind

Top off retirement contributions

“See if you can increase your retirement contributions and maximize them before the year end,” Moore says. You can continue to contribute up to $19,500 to your 401(k) through Dec. 31; if you are 50 or older, you can contribute an additional $6,500 for the year. Roth IRA or IRA contributions can continue until the April 15 tax deadline.

If you’re in the fortunate position of already having maxed out your retirement contributions for the year, then you will notice your paycheck is bigger because those deductions are no longer taken out. Ethridge suggests looking into supplemental savings options such as putting money into after-tax savings accounts or college savings for children. Holiday spending also hits at the end of the year, so setting money aside for that is another good idea.

Get ready for 2022

Lazetta Rainey Braxton, CFP and co-CEO of 2050 Wealth Partners, says some people are also thinking about job changes right now.

“For a lot of people, they don’t want to return to in-person workplaces, so they are looking at new jobs,” she says. If that’s the case, then you might need to set aside extra cash for a job transition, especially if it could mean a lower salary, she says.