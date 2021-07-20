Chapman gets 1st save in over a month as Yanks beat Phillies

New York starter Domingo Germán allowed two runs and three hits in four innings in his first start since June 30 against the Los Angeles Angels. Luis Cessa (3-1) followed German and was awarded the win.

Chad Green whiffed Hoskins and Gregorius to escape a bases-loaded jam in the seventh. Zack Britton allowed three straight one-hits, but got a double play to end the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Zach Eflin (right knee tendinitis) was placed on the injured list. Eflin, who had surgery in 2016 on both knees, does not believe the injury is serious and will cause him to miss significant time. ... 3B Alec Bohm (COVID-19) has been medically cleared to return, but has to get back into baseball shape before getting activated. ... LHP Bailey Falter and RHP J.D. Hammer were placed on the COVID-19 injured list. ... OF Mickey Moniak and RHP Mauricio Llovera were recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. ... RHP Chase Anderson (COVID-19) pitched 5 2/3 innings in a rehab start for Lehigh Valley.