|East Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|x-Toronto
|11
|7
|0
|22
|443
|425
|x-Montreal
|9
|9
|0
|18
|476
|466
|x-Hamilton
|8
|10
|0
|16
|421
|473
|Ottawa
|4
|14
|0
|8
|380
|475
|West Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|x-Winnipeg
|15
|3
|0
|30
|538
|370
|x-BC
|12
|6
|0
|22
|525
|405
|x-Calgary
|11
|6
|0
|22
|526
|387
|Saskatchewan
|6
|11
|0
|12
|377
|440
|Edmonton
|4
|13
|0
|8
|355
|599
CFL standings
