 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CFL standings

  • 0
East Division
 WLTPtsPFPA
x-Toronto117022443425
x-Montreal99018476466
x-Hamilton810016421473
Ottawa41408380475
West Division
 WLTPtsPFPA
x-Winnipeg153030538370
x-BC126022525405
x-Calgary116022526387
Saskatchewan611012377440
Edmonton41308355599
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stefanik skips debate

Stefanik skips debate

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik skipped a debate organized on Thursday by the WPTZ-TV My NBC5 Plattsburgh television station. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News