Cedric the Entertainer to host Emmys on Sunday

He was a claims adjustor for State Farm insurance in St. Louis and playing comedy clubs at night when he realized he could win over audiences. That's when he decided to “go for it” as a performer.

“I feel really blessed to have such a long career and one that has mainly just been kind of gradual and steady,” Cedric said. “I laugh a lot on my job. I make people laugh. It's a good time.”

As expert as he is, awards show audiences can be tough. Those waiting to hear if they've won or lost are tense, and viewers at home may shrug over unfamiliar nominees plucked from among an ever-expanding world of streaming and cable shows.

Sunday's ceremony also faces the challenge of ongoing COVID-19 precautions, which have forced it from a theater into a glammed-up tent and limited the number of stars in attendance. That's a step up from last year's event, which was nearly all virtual and audience-less.

Cedric said his goal is a show that avoids stuffiness and brings the TV audience "behind the velvet rope.”

The ceremony's executive producers, writer-director Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart, said they're confident the event is in good hands. Hudlin and Cedric are friends, and Stewart was convinced in their first Zoom meeting.