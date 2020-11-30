Cause of Grist Mill fire believed to be accidental (copy)

WARRENSBURG — Fire officials believe the fire that heavily damaged the Grist Mill restaurant was accidental and started in the kitchen.
Glens Falls Fire Chief James Schrammel, of the Warren County Cause and Origin Team, said on Monday that investigators were unsure of the exact cause at this point.
Fire struck the building at 100 River St. at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday. About 50 to 60 firefighters from area departments had the blaze under control in about two hours.
Owner Ash Anand said the insurance company has deemed the building uninhabitable.
“We don’t know what’s next. The insides are all completely ruined. We couldn’t salvage even any old artifact or any sign of any sort,” he said.
Anand and his wife, Jaime, would like to rebuild, but it may take weeks before he knows what the next steps are. He said they are analyzing what they need to do and come up with a plan.
“COVID and the weather are not going to make it easier with a reconstruction plan or even a plan to start construction or demolition,” he said.
Anand said he was surprised by how many people have reached out to him and shown their support, including local elected officials.
“It has definitively been very heartfelt. It’s not something you look for sympathy for,” he said.
However, he said he has some detractors.
“There are people that are taking their jealousy out and their animosity out (on us) and calling this a fraud,” he said, which he added is “absolutely not” true.
“This is how they think. It doesn’t make it any easier for a person of color in a community like this,” he added.
Anand said renovating the building has been a labor of love for him and his wife after they purchased it in 2015.
The building was constructed in 1824 on the foundation of a previous grist mill built in 1806. The mill went out of business in the 1960s and was turned into a restaurant in 1976. Anand bought the property from the Lambeth family.
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said he hopes Anand rebuilds. He called the Grist Mill a staple of River Street and a place where many people enjoyed a lot of good memories. He recalled having family dinners on the second floor when his mother was alive.
“The building, the food, the ambiance, we’re going to miss all that. We just hope Ash puts it back,” he said.
Sunday’s fire was the second one to strike a Warren County landmark restaurant. A fire on Sept. 17 destroyed the Lakeside Lodge & Grille in Bolton.
The cause of that fire is still under investigation, according to Chet Lasell, a spokesman for the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.
Owner Nicole Somma said the cause of the fire has not been determined. Fire officials believe it started in the basement, but do not know any more.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!