Cause of Grist Mill fire believed to be accidental (copy)

WARRENSBURG — Fire officials believe the fire that heavily damaged the Grist Mill restaurant was accidental and started in the kitchen.

Glens Falls Fire Chief James Schrammel, of the Warren County Cause and Origin Team, said on Monday that investigators were unsure of the exact cause at this point.

Fire struck the building at 100 River St. at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday. About 50 to 60 firefighters from area departments had the blaze under control in about two hours.

Owner Ash Anand said the insurance company has deemed the building uninhabitable.

“We don’t know what’s next. The insides are all completely ruined. We couldn’t salvage even any old artifact or any sign of any sort,” he said.

Anand and his wife, Jaime, would like to rebuild, but it may take weeks before he knows what the next steps are. He said they are analyzing what they need to do and come up with a plan.

“COVID and the weather are not going to make it easier with a reconstruction plan or even a plan to start construction or demolition,” he said.

Anand said he was surprised by how many people have reached out to him and shown their support, including local elected officials.