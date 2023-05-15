Continuing its monthlong celebration of Chinese-born cinematographer James Wong Howe, Turner Classic Movies pivots into the 1950s tonight, starting with 1951's He Ran All the Way (pictured), a film noir about a holdup gone wrong. Following that is the Burt Lancaster and Tony Curtis-led film Sweet Smell of Success (1957), about an unethical Broadway columnist who coerces a press agent into breaking up his sister's romance with a jazz musician. The next film of the evening is the Oscar-nominated comedy Bell Book and Candle (1958), about a witch who enchants her engaged neighbor to fall in love with her. Into late-night and early morning, more Howe films continue: Picnic (1955), The Outrage (1964) and Objective, Burma! (1945).