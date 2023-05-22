Turner Classic Movies concludes its monthlong Monday night celebration of Chinese-born cinematographer James Wong Howe with some of his most acclaimed works. Leading things off is 1955's The Rose Tattoo (pictured), the Best Picture Oscar-nominated adaptation of Tennessee Williams' play, starring Burt Lancaster and Best Actress winner Anna Magnani. Howe's black-and-white cinematography for the film earned him his first Oscar win after several previous nominations. Howe's second and last Oscar victory came for his work in tonight's next film:Hud(1963), the famed Western starring Best Actor nominee Paul Newman, Best Actress winner Patricia Neal and Best Supporting Actor winner Melvyn Douglas. Up next is the 2019 documentary Image Makers: The Adventures of America's Pioneer Cinematographers, which features Howe among its spotlighted pioneers. Then it's back to two more of his films, starting with Funny Lady(1975), the Barbra Streisand-led musical comedy/drama that earned Howe an Oscar nomination and ended up being his final project prior to his 1976 passing. The lineup concludes with The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter(1968), the adaptation of Carson McCullers' novel starring Best Actor nominee Alan Arkin and Supporting Actress nominee Sondra Locke.