Turner Classic Movies' 82-hour marathon (which runs until early Tuesday) of memorable war and military-themed films in commemoration of Memorial Day continues with 1957's Don't Go Near the Water (pictured), Up Periscope (1959), No Time for Sergeants (1958), Hollywood Canteen (1944), Pride of the Marines (1945), Ace of Aces (1933), Back to Bataan (1945), The Steel Helmet (1951), Pork Chop Hill (1959), The Tanks Are Coming (1941), The Fallen Sparrow (1943), Operation Pacific (1951) and Captains of the Clouds (1942).