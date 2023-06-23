With the classic 1973 chiller The Exorcist turning 50 later this year, and a new direct sequel to it being released in October, it's a good time to revisit a couple of other entries in that horror franchise, and you can do so during the Friday Night Frights lineup on MOVIES! this evening. Up first is 2005's Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist. This film's history is a bit confusing; it had been completed by director Paul Schrader before being retooled by the studio into Exorcist: The Beginning, under the hand of director Renny Harlin. That was released in 2004 and not very well received. Dominion was then released, and while it only gained marginally better reviews, that might be because it was tainted by memories of The Beginning, which really isn't too good. This one is a bit more understated in its horror and exploration of evil, and Stellan Skarsgard is especially impressive as a younger version of Father Merrin, Max von Sydow's character in the original Exorcist, in a story that takes place nearly 30 years before the events of that film. Following Dominion is The Exorcist III (pictured), a 1990 film written and directed by William Peter Blatty, author of the novel The Exorcist, who based this movie on his 1983 book Legion. George C. Scott leads the cast as a police detective investigating a series of murders that ultimately seem connected to the demon that originally possessed young Regan in the first movie. Jason Miller reprises his role as Damien Karras from The Exorcist. The film is an interesting entry in the franchise and is certainly better than 1977's Exorcist II: The Heretic (the events of which this production ignores). Blatty does maintain an effectively eerie atmosphere throughout Exorcist III, which also boasts one of the greatest jump scares in movie history; even if you've seen it and know when it's coming, it can still get you.