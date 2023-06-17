Originally titled Night of the Demon in its British release, this 1957 supernatural/psychological thriller was helmed by Jacques Tourneur, a director who was a master at creating the type of moody, atmospheric horror that is on display here in one of his fi nest works. Based on M.R. James' short story Casting the Runes, the film stars Dana Andrews as an American psychologist who travels to England to investigate a satanic cult suspected in some deaths. The doctor's skepticism about the existence of supernatural evil is put to the test when he finds himself targeted by a curse put upon him by the cult's leader (a terrific Niall MacGinnis). Although a special-effects-created demon was forcibly inserted into a few shots against Tourneur's wishes, it doesn't detract too much from the intensifying horror that viewers feel, along with the hero, as he races to stop the curse before its deadline arrives. —