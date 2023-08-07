Summer Under the Stars: Robert Ryan TCM, beginning at 6 a.m. Known for his portrayal of cops and villains, Academy Award-nominated actor Robert Ryan is the focus of today's TCM schedule. Films include The Naked Spur (1953), a Western costarring James Stewart and Janet Leigh; Back From Eternity (1956), costarring Rod Steiger and Anita Ekberg; Berlin Express (1948), a film noir following a group of train passengers who get involved in a Nazi assassination plot; On Dangerous Ground (1951), a film noir costarring Ida Lupino and Ward Bond; and The Secret Fury (1950), another film noir.