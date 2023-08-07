Summer Under the Stars: Robert Ryan TCM, beginning at 6 a.m. Known for his portrayal of cops and villains, Academy Award-nominated actor Robert Ryan is the focus of today's TCM schedule. Films include The Naked Spur (1953), a Western costarring James Stewart and Janet Leigh; Back From Eternity (1956), costarring Rod Steiger and Anita Ekberg; Berlin Express (1948), a film noir following a group of train passengers who get involved in a Nazi assassination plot; On Dangerous Ground (1951), a film noir costarring Ida Lupino and Ward Bond; and The Secret Fury (1950), another film noir.
CATCH A CLASSIC
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Lake Luzerne woman is accused of driving over a person with her vehicle.
The northbound lanes of the Northway are closed between Exit 22 and Exit 23 in Lake George on Monday following multiple vehicle crashes.
What was once the last Howard Johnson’s in the country is set to become an Asian restaurant.
A husband-and-wife veterinarian team plan to open a specialty animal hospital in Glens Falls by next spring. The pair, a veterinary surgeon an…
Lake George boater Rick Filbert, 67, of Clifton Park, escaped with minor injuries after a rotting tree collapsed on his docked cruiser in Red …