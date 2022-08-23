Castelli declares victory in NY-21 race

GLENS FALLS — Matt Castelli, of Glens Falls, convincingly defeated Whitehall resident Matt Putorti in Tuesday’s Democratic primary to earn the right to take on U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik in the fall, according to unofficial returns.

Putorti conceded the race about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism expert who had served in Afghanistan, had 82% of the vote with 29% of the districts reporting as of 10:22 p.m.

Castelli celebrated with his supporters at the Lawrence Street Tavern in Glens Falls and said he looked forward to taking on Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, who is seeking her fifth term.

"It will not be easy. They will be relentless, but we will be tireless," he said. "They will have unlimited resources, but we will have unlimited will. They will get vicious. They will play dirty. They will throw everything they have at us and to that, I say 'bring it on,' because I can take it. We can take it. Our mission is clear. Our determination unwavering and with our hearts full of hope, we cannot lose.”

Castelli and Putorti, a lawyer, had differed on very few issues during the campaign for the NY-21 Congressional District seat. Putorti supports an assault weapons ban and Castelli has refused to disclose his position on it. Both support expanded background checks and “red flag” laws, which would allow law enforcement and judges to take weapons away from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.

Check back at poststar.com for more on this story.