New Yorkers who are vaccinated can soon stop wearing masks in most places, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at a press conference Monday.
A Glens Falls man was arrested early Saturday on a robbery charge.
A town of Saratoga man was arrested on Thursday after police said he raped and sexually abused a girl younger than 11.
A Greenfield man was arrested on Friday after police said he stole iPhones and Apple Watches from the Target distribution center.
A doctor who practiced in Clifton Park has been sentenced to 38 months in federal prison for distributing illegally prescribed controlled substances and must give up his medical license.
A Greenfield man has been arrested after police said he drove drunk and caused a crash that seriously injured a Corinth woman.
KINGSBURY — A 22-year-old man was arrested on felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal contempt charges in connection with a domestic incident…
Two people died in separate motorcycle crashes Saturday, Vermont state police said.
The Onondaga County man accused of causing a Northway crash that killed a Horicon man in 2019 has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge.
Voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly backed Fort Edward’s roughly $11 million budget proposal.