Casey
Hi my name is Casey. I am a very shy girl at first, but once I get comfortable with you... View on PetFinder
A Bronx man drowned in Lake George on Saturday.
Three people were taken to the hospital, including a 2-year-old, following a Wednesday night crash at the intersection of Dix Avenue and Quaker Road in Queensbury.
A Glens Falls man is facing additional charges after police said he distributed intimate photos of a person.
A Malta man was arrested on Thursday after police said he stole over $200,000 while he was the CFO for Hillman Companies in Moreau.
The Hannaford store on Broad Street remains closed after an electrical fire on Monday morning.
A Granville man has been indicted after police said he had an illegal marijuana growing operation on his property.
A Corinth man was arrested on Thursday after police said he drove drunk and caused a crash that injured four people.
A Vermont man was arrested on Sunday after police said he tried to bring a loaded handgun and a switchblade knife into Great Escape.
The report on the robbery of McCann's Pharmacy and the suspect's suicide offers new details including that he pointed a gun at police.
Whitehall resident Matt Putorti declared his candidacy for the Democratic nomination to face off against U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik.