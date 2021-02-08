Carnival by car: Park-and-view fireworks kick off winter carnival in Saranac Lake

Carnival King Joe Szwed and Queen Nancy Heath — returning for a second year — said they looked forward to the procession as they sat on their mobile thrones Saturday night, but were more happy the high school seniors in the Carnival Court could be on the float.

“We’re just happy that the kids get to do it,” Heath said. “We wanted them to have some semblance of the stuff that we normally do, so it was great that they did this.”

The members of the court — Andrew and Peter Fogarty, Gwendalyn Mader, Dellice Chase, Cedar Young, Colter Cheney-Seymour, Forrest Monroe, Kelsey Leeret, Rhett Darrah and Naila Cecunjanin — filmed their “Mask-erade” dance at the Mount Pisgah Ski Area. The video can be seen at https://bit.ly/3rsdWEb.

In the video, the high school seniors, wearing two masks — classy black ones over their mouths and noses, and fancy, sequined ones over their eyes — dance energetically to the Backstreet Boys’ song “Masquerade” in the driving snow.