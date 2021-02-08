Carnival by car: Park-and-view fireworks kick off winter carnival in Saranac Lake

SARANAC LAKE — Hundreds of cars parked bumper-to bumper along River Street and across Lake Flower on Kiwassa Road honked their horns Saturday night, summoning the start of the 2021 Winter Carnival opening fireworks show and lighting of the Ice Palace.
Although the state has a 50-person limit on events because of the COVID-19 pandemic, local health officials approved a “park-and-view” plan for people to watch the lighting of the Ice Palace from their cars, socially distanced and wearing masks.
Winter Carnival Committee Director Jeff Branch asked that people stay in their cars, as they would not count toward that 50-person limit. Not everyone showed up in a vehicle, though.
For the most part, the pedestrians who walked from around town to see the show were socially distancing in groups along the sidewalk and in the parks. A crowd of around 100 gathered on the corner of River Street and Shepard Avenue in the Lakeview Deli and Fusion Market parking lots.
Masks were prevalent, with the exception of some children and a few adults.
Carnival volunteers and Saranac Lake police officers were there, reminding people not to get too close.
Before the fireworks began, the Winter Carnival Royalty and Court members traveled on a float from Sturdy Supply and Rental, down Church Street to the Ice Palace on River Street.
Carnival King Joe Szwed and Queen Nancy Heath — returning for a second year — said they looked forward to the procession as they sat on their mobile thrones Saturday night, but were more happy the high school seniors in the Carnival Court could be on the float.
“We’re just happy that the kids get to do it,” Heath said. “We wanted them to have some semblance of the stuff that we normally do, so it was great that they did this.”
The members of the court — Andrew and Peter Fogarty, Gwendalyn Mader, Dellice Chase, Cedar Young, Colter Cheney-Seymour, Forrest Monroe, Kelsey Leeret, Rhett Darrah and Naila Cecunjanin — filmed their “Mask-erade” dance at the Mount Pisgah Ski Area. The video can be seen at https://bit.ly/3rsdWEb.
In the video, the high school seniors, wearing two masks — classy black ones over their mouths and noses, and fancy, sequined ones over their eyes — dance energetically to the Backstreet Boys’ song “Masquerade” in the driving snow.
Many layers of government had been notified of the plans for the event — the North Country Regional Control Room, Franklin and Essex county public health employees and legislators, and village officials — but the ultimate decision on if the plans were safe and acceptable came down to Saranac Lake Public Health Officer Ray Scollin. Other agencies said they wanted to see the plans but mostly stepped out of the way.