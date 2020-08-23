 Skip to main content
Capitals fire coach Todd Reirden after two first-round exits
Back-to-back early playoff exits were enough to make the Washington Capitals realize they made a mistake.

In the two years since promoting top assistant Todd Reirden instead of giving Stanley Cup-winning coach Barry Trotz a raise, they've been knocked out of the playoffs in the first round. On Sunday, the team fired Reirden days after losing a five-game series to Trotz's New York Islanders and moved toward hiring the seventh coach since Alex Ovechkin entered the NHL.

“We have higher expectations for our team, and we felt a fresh approach in leadership was necessary,” general manager Brian MacLellan said.

Dismissing Reirden is an acknowledgement that the longtime assistant wasn't able to make the most out of a team built to continue contending for championships.

