Seven towns in the Glens Falls region will have Republican Party — and in one case Independence Party — primary elections for town positions on Tuesday.
In addition, there are countywide primary contests for sheriff (Republican) in Warren County, and, in Hamilton County, district attorney (Republican) and county judge (Republican, Conservative, Independence).
Primary voting is limited to registered voters of that political party.
The Post-Star sent questionnaires to all local primary election candidates and most, though not all, responded.
Responses to individual questions were limited to 50 words. Candidates were invited to submit photos of themselves to be included with their responses, but not every candidate chose to do so.
The candidates' responses are also on poststar.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.