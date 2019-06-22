Seven towns in the Glens Falls region will have Republican Party — and in one case Independence Party — primary elections for town positions on Tuesday. 

In addition, there are countywide primary contests for sheriff (Republican) in Warren County, and, in Hamilton County, district attorney (Republican) and county judge (Republican, Conservative, Independence). 

Primary voting is limited to registered voters of that political party.

The Post-Star sent questionnaires to all local primary election candidates and most, though not all, responded.

Responses to individual questions were limited to 50 words. Candidates were invited to submit photos of themselves to be included with their responses, but not every candidate chose to do so.

The candidates' responses are also on poststar.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments