Canada will open to vaccinated Americans Aug. 9

Canada had previously required returning Canadians to pay for a second COVID test upon arrival, but the government documents indicate that will no longer be the case and would not apply to Americans.

Instead, Canada will randomly test people arriving via the land borders or by air. There will be no charge for those tests.

Canada's announcement prompted a gleeful reaction from Americans longing to visit Canada, but a tempered response from U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, the Buffalo Democrat who has led the fight to reopen the border.

"Ah yes, this is what joy feels like again," tweeted Victoria Dillon, an Amherst native who served as press secretary to the late Rep. Louise Slaughter and two U.S. secretaries of veterans affairs.

"@RepBrianHiggins - I’ll buy you a beer at the @BuffaloCanoeClub," said Maureen Griffin Tomczak, the daughter of the late Buffalo Mayor James D. Griffin, in a tweet reacting to the border reopening.

Higgins, meanwhile, praised Canada's move while criticizing the U.S. government's inaction on the border issue.

“We have missed you Canada and we are thrilled at the opportunity to return soon," Higgins said.