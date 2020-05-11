Cambridge's Lilly Phillips verbally commits to UAlbany

Lilly Phillips’ penchant for pressure defense made her a recruiting target for a few Division I women’s basketball programs.

On Monday, the Cambridge junior announced her verbal commitment to play at the University at Albany on a full scholarship, beginning with the 2021-22 season. Phillips had been mulling over the decision for a few weeks, but ultimately, a positive experience with the coaching staff and the major she is interested in made it an easy one for her.

“The coaching staff was probably the biggest thing,” she said. “They’re really easy to talk to and really support you. They also have the major I think I’d like to take, which is physical therapy.

“I also like that it’s really close to home, and my family can come see me play,” she added.

Phillips, a 5-foot-11 guard, was named to the New York State Sportswriters Association Class C first team last week after averaging 15.1 points per game for Cambridge. She had also received offers from Bryant, Manhattan and Monmouth.

Phillips said the Albany coaches liked her defensive prowess and her length, plus the fact that she’s used to playing in a defense that presses often.