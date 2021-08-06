Cambridge's Angie Dill shines on world stage

Dill enjoys Greco, as well, and she trains in both styles at the Curby Training Center in Troy with coach Joe Uccellini. Her older brother, Charlie, is heading to the national Olympic Greco-Roman training center at Northern Michigan this fall.

"I do prefer Greco, but there's no girls division yet," she said. "I like competing in boys Greco. In a way, I kind of wrestle Greco in freestyle. I get in trouble sometimes because I forget about my legs."

Dill took third at the Cadet Worlds by using her opponent's momentum against her, catching her in a headlock and pinning her — a countermove typical of Dill's explosive athletic style.

"I do mainly upper body," said Dill, who started wrestling in seventh grade for Salem-Cambridge coach Frank Fronhofer II. "I just tie up, I like counters and defensive throws, whereas most girls want to shoot for the legs. I'm able to jack them up to where I want them and force them into my positions."

"She looks fantastic — she can wrestle from any position," said Uccellini, a former Tamarac standout. "She's a counter wrestler. She hit three or four throws at worlds that some athletes in freestyle just don't see."