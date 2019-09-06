CAMBRIDGE — Big names like Tommy English and Nate Genevick may have graduated, but Cambridge-Salem has what few small-school teams can claim: plenty of depth.
“We don’t have any superstars, we don’t have a Genevick or a Tommy English or a Tyler Linendoll that stands out above the rest,” veteran head coach Doug Luke said. “We don’t have a big drop from our first group to our second group. ... They’re all pretty much the same. We’ll try to use our depth to our advantage.”
The first year of the Cambridge-Salem merger yielded a 10-1 record and the Cambridge program’s 17th Section II title since 1992. Only a poor game in a wintry state quarterfinal prevented a possible third straight run to Syracuse.
This season, with Salem players more familiar with the Indians’ system, Cambridge-Salem has a deep roster with a good amount of experience.
“We think we have more depth than we’ve had in years, and that depth is coming from Salem kids, mostly,” Luke said. “We’ve got 15 or 16 kids from Salem, and a lot of the kids were here last year, so they’ve adjusted — it’s a much different practice this year than last year. They came in much more prepared this year and they’ve done a really good job so far.”
With so many candidates at the skill and line positions, expect a lot of interchangeable parts on the field for the Indians.
Quarterback: With last year’s starter, Calvin Schneider, switching to running back, junior Jacob Ruggles takes over the reins at quarterback. At 5-foot-6, Ruggles is reminiscent of four-year starter Ethan English from a few years back.
“He’s not a big kid, but he’s a tough kid,” Luke said. “Hopefully we’ll throw the ball a little better than we did last year.”
Backs and receivers: English and Linendoll combined to rush for a whopping 2,614 yards and 42 touchdowns — basically 60 percent of C-S’s total offensive output.
Replacing them will be a committee of backs, including Schneider, speedy Kaedin Ogilvie, Gabe Sgambettera, Hunter Day, Cliff Lewis and Joe Cary. Ogilvie and Sgambettera have experience, while Day played center last season.
Leading receiver Soyer Mattson returns at one end, with Phil Mazzucco and Brad Rowland — who missed last season because of injury — lining up on the other side. Mattson and Mazzucco are 6-3 and 6-2, respectively, giving Ruggles tall targets.
Offensive line: The Indians lost some big pieces up front, most notably Genevick, but return seniors Jordan Dean and Cooper Wood (228 pounds), both Class C North all-stars. Sophomore Rylie Burr is back after missing last season with an injury.
Freshman Evan Day (211) and junior Joe Telford (240) were battling for the nod at center, while senior Aden Terry (245) moved from fullback to the line. Jayden Watters (215) and Chuck Myler (225) were also getting looks up front.
“We don’t have that one or two outstanding guys out there,” Luke said. “We have six or seven guys that are equal, so it won’t make much difference who’s out there.”
Defense: Many of the same players will rotate through the defensive positions, as well. The Indians can build around returning linebackers Dean and Hunter Day, who were outstanding last season.
Seniors Watters and Damon Ferguson (6-0, 285) return to the defensive line, with the athletic Burr a possible nose guard. Telford and Terry could also find spots up front.
Schneider, Sgambettera, Ogilvie and Mazzucco are experienced — and interchangeable — in the secondary, with Lewis, Rowland and Blake Baylor as other candidates.
Special teams: Cambridge-Salem’s new placekicker is senior soccer player Parker Robertson, but punter was still a question mark.
Outlook: Luke has rarely been optimistic about his teams’ chances over the years — even having some reservations in their back-to-back state championship years in 2016-17. But with the Indians’ depth, there is potential in a Class C that appears fairly wide-open.
“We should be right there — we’ll be competitive with everybody,” Luke said. “I don’t think anybody will beat us up, and I don’t think we’ll beat anybody else up. We’re going to be respectable.”
