Cambridge restores its revered footbridge

CAMBRIDGE — Almost four years after it was removed for preservation, the green footbridge at Varak Park is back in place.

Local officials, volunteers for the project, and Cambridge Central School alumni celebrated Saturday morning with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting.

The bridge, which spans the Owl Kill in front of the former Jerome B. Rice Seed Co. complex, was installed in 1890 for seed company workers who walked to work from Main Street, said local historian Ken Gottry.

At the time, the only other access to the complex was a dirt road for freight vehicles, and Rice didn’t want his employees coming in muddy, Gottry said.

Rice hired local architect Florans Hoxie to design and construct the bridge. In classic Victorian fashion, Hoxie included fancy wooden shingles on the roof, decorative woodwork and benches along both sides where people could sit and enjoy the sight of the water gliding beneath them.

However, weather, vandalism and deterioration of the stone walls lining the brook took their toll.

Gottry said the village fire department narrowly kept the bridge from washing away during a flood 15 years ago.