Cambridge restores its revered footbridge

CAMBRIDGE — Almost four years after it was removed for preservation, the green footbridge at Varak Park is back in place.
Local officials, volunteers for the project, and Cambridge Central School alumni celebrated Saturday morning with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting.
The bridge, which spans the Owl Kill in front of the former Jerome B. Rice Seed Co. complex, was installed in 1890 for seed company workers who walked to work from Main Street, said local historian Ken Gottry.
At the time, the only other access to the complex was a dirt road for freight vehicles, and Rice didn’t want his employees coming in muddy, Gottry said.
Rice hired local architect Florans Hoxie to design and construct the bridge. In classic Victorian fashion, Hoxie included fancy wooden shingles on the roof, decorative woodwork and benches along both sides where people could sit and enjoy the sight of the water gliding beneath them.
However, weather, vandalism and deterioration of the stone walls lining the brook took their toll.
Gottry said the village fire department narrowly kept the bridge from washing away during a flood 15 years ago.
Varak Park is a privately owned commercial complex and its land includes the bridge. In December 2017, as the current continued to undermine the walls around the bridge, the owners donated the bridge to the village.
Chris Badaloni and Lee Foster removed it and took it to the nearby village Department of Public Works where they and other volunteers could start the restoration.
The Cambridge Community Partnership secured a $15,000 grant from the New York State Main Street Program, said Sarah Ashton, the partnership’s director. That paid for lumber and wooden shingles.
Jeff Goldstone, Mark Kanonik and Philip Bell donated architectural, engineering and landscape architectural services, respectively. Dave Clark, of Dave Clark’s Excavation, and his crew repaired the brook side walls, poured new, higher concrete abutments, and, on Friday, set the bridge in place. All equipment and labor was donated, Ashton said.
Some work remains on the bridge’s foundation, and the slate walkways need to be replaced, so the bridge isn’t yet open for traffic, Bogle said. Bell has drawn up plans to remove the brook’s retaining walls and replace them with a meandering bed to slow the water.
The restoration of the local landmark “shows how important collaboration is,” Bogle said.
White Creek Town Supervisor Jim Griffith noted that the bridge is 130 years old.
Now “we’ll have the bridge another 130 years,” he said. “It’s awesome to have this in the community.”