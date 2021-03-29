Cambridge residents say mail returned to them opened; postal officials cite investigation

CAMBRIDGE — Some local residents last week had birthday, anniversary and other greeting cards returned to them that had been opened but never reached their intended destinations.
“Many people here have sent birthday cards, Christmas cards last year and they’re just getting returned,” said resident Fred Muhlig.
Along with the returned letters was a letter from the Postal Service that said the “enclosed mailing was recovered in its present condition pursuant to an investigation.”
The letter asks people to review the mail, and if items are missing to notify the Office of the Inspector General through a form on its website at www.uspsoig.gov/form/file-online-complaint.
Muhlig said he sent his granddaughter a birthday card in early July and she never received it.
“I kept asking her, because I had a check in there that she never cashed,” he said.
He also sent his brother-in-law an anniversary card that he never got, Muhlig said.
He said he knows of one couple who had up to $500 in checks in various cards. The checks were gone when the mail was returned.
Muhlig said it appears the letters never left the post office, because there was no cancellation stamp.
If someone stole money out of the cards, he wonders why they did they not dispose of the cards as well.
“I don’t understand it. It’s a mystery. I don’t know how long the inspector general has been investigating this matter,” he said.
Resident Bob Hudson said he had one card returned. He had not sent any money with the card.
“They were careful on how they opened them. They didn’t rip them open. My wife thought the one we got back was steamed open,” he said.
Hudson also thought it was strange that the envelope did not have a cancellation stamp.
“It makes you think it’s somebody at the local post office,” he said.
Cambridge resident Beverly Collamer said he had three pieces of mail returned — an anniversary card, birthday card and get well card.
“Luckily, we didn’t have any money. They were opened just barely enough so they could check that out,” she said.
Resident Cynthia Gordon said she had a few cards returned, which did not have any money in them. Some cards were not returned but never reached their intended destination, including one she sent to her 98-year-old grandmother, who lives in a nursing home in California.
“She never received it. That just breaks my heart. I don’t know what happened,” she said.
Postal officials would not comment on the matter because they say it is an ongoing investigation.
“While we are unable to address the specifics of an investigation, we do reiterate that impacted customers who believe that they may have additional information to share are encouraged to follow the guidance included in their letter,” said U.S. Postal Service spokesman Mark Lawrence in an email.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.