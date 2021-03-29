Cambridge residents say mail returned to them opened; postal officials cite investigation

If someone stole money out of the cards, he wonders why they did they not dispose of the cards as well.

“I don’t understand it. It’s a mystery. I don’t know how long the inspector general has been investigating this matter,” he said.

Resident Bob Hudson said he had one card returned. He had not sent any money with the card.

“They were careful on how they opened them. They didn’t rip them open. My wife thought the one we got back was steamed open,” he said.

Hudson also thought it was strange that the envelope did not have a cancellation stamp.

“It makes you think it’s somebody at the local post office,” he said.

Cambridge resident Beverly Collamer said he had three pieces of mail returned — an anniversary card, birthday card and get well card.

“Luckily, we didn’t have any money. They were opened just barely enough so they could check that out,” she said.

Resident Cynthia Gordon said she had a few cards returned, which did not have any money in them. Some cards were not returned but never reached their intended destination, including one she sent to her 98-year-old grandmother, who lives in a nursing home in California.