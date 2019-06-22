What can a basketball team with a starting five made up of four sophomores and a freshman possibly do? The Cambridge girls captured their first Class C state championship, topping off a brilliant 25-1 season with a 57-43 win over Watkins Glen in the final. With sophomore stars Sophie and Lilly Phillips and Fiona Mooney returning from a state final four trip in 2018, the run-and-gun Indians battled all the way to the top in March.

