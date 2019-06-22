What can a basketball team with a starting five made up of four sophomores and a freshman possibly do? The Cambridge girls captured their first Class C state championship, topping off a brilliant 25-1 season with a 57-43 win over Watkins Glen in the final. With sophomore stars Sophie and Lilly Phillips and Fiona Mooney returning from a state final four trip in 2018, the run-and-gun Indians battled all the way to the top in March.
Print Ads
Furniture
Restaurant
Restaurant
Home
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.