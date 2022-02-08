Cambridge Board of Education reschedules meeting to Feb. 16

CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Board of Education has rescheduled its meeting that was to take place on Thursday due to illness and availability of board members.

The meeting will now take place on Feb. 16 in the Pride Cafeteria at 24 South Park St. One of the board members will be attending remotely from Florida.

Anyone that attends the meeting in person must sign in, practice social distancing and wear a mask.

The district said in a news release that if the board needs to discuss personnel matters or other issues in executive session, then the meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and immediately adjourn to executive session before reconvening for the public session at 7 p.m.

There will be no action or discussion other than a motion to go into executive session at 6 p.m.

Michael Goot is night and weekend editor of The Post-Star. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

