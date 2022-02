CAMBRIDGE — A fire broke out in an apartment house at 104 West Main St. late Sunday night, displacing four families.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Fire Chief Harold Spiezo III.

There were no injuries. There are six apartments in the building.

"There was a small fire in the kitchen area where the fire was contained. In addition, there was some water damage in the neighboring apartments," Spiezo said.

